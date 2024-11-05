Bust Made in That Botched Warhol Heist

Police arrested a 23-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in a botched art heist at a gallery in the southern Netherlands targeting four valuable Andy Warhol screen prints, reports the AP. The arrest came days after thieves blew open the door of an art gallery in the town of Oisterwijk last week and stole two works from a famous series of Warhol screen prints of the former queens of the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, and Swaziland, which is now called Eswatini. Two more prints were left, badly damaged, in the street as the thieves fled. In a brief statement, police didn't say if the missing pieces of art were recovered in a string of raids in Oisterwijk and nearby towns and cities, including one in Belgium.