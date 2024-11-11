The Most Giving US States

Americans gave almost $560 billion to charity in 2023, according to Giving USA. Some states are more charitable than others, according to WalletHub, which sifted through the data to see where such generosity is most in play. The site looked at all 50 states through the lens of 17 metrics in two main categories: volunteering and service, which examined everything from volunteer hours per capita to how much cash people would lend their neighbors in need; and charitable giving, which looked at the share of residents donating time and money, charities and food banks per capita, and the like. Wyoming emerged as the most giving state in the nation, while New Mexico came in last. Here, the top and bottom 10: