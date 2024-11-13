Rubio Is Trump's Pick for Secretary of State

Amid a flurry of announcements Wednesday afternoon, President-elect Trump confirmed that Sen. Marco Rubio is his choice for secretary of State. The 53-year-old senator from Florida ran against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016 but dropped out after he finished a distant second to Trump in his home state, the AP reports. "Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom," Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social . "He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries."

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, worked with Trump's first administration on issues including Latin America policy. The Washington Post notes that Rubio—who recently described China as "the largest, most advanced adversary America has ever faced"—is a "more traditional foreign policy hawk compared to Trump," though he has become more aligned with Trump in recent years. In a post on X, Rubio said: "I am honored by the trust President Trump has placed in me. As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda. Under the leadership of President Trump we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else."