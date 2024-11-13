Mike Johnson Wins GOP Nomination for Speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson was nominated Wednesday to return as speaker in the 119th Congress. Sources tell the Hill that the Louisiana Republican won the nomination in a voice vote and was not challenged by any other candidates, though some conservatives had hoped a recorded vote would allow them to register protests. Politico notes that the real test for Johnson will come in a Jan. 3 floor vote, when having a thin GOP majority wouldn't give Johnson room to lose more than a few votes. President-elect Trump endorsed Johnson when he spoke to House Republicans shortly before the vote, calling him a "good guy" and saying "I'm with him all the way," according to the Hill's sources