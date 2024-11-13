Mike Johnson Wins GOP Nomination for Speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson was nominated Wednesday to return as speaker in the 119th Congress. Sources tell the Hill that the Louisiana Republican won the nomination in a voice vote and was not challenged by any other candidates, though some conservatives had hoped a recorded vote would allow them to register protests. Politico notes that the real test for Johnson will come in a Jan. 3 floor vote, when having a thin GOP majority wouldn't give Johnson room to lose more than a few votes. President-elect Trump endorsed Johnson when he spoke to House Republicans shortly before the vote, calling him a "good guy" and saying "I'm with him all the way," according to the Hill's sources
It took 15 rounds of voting for Johnson to win the gavel last year, but the party might be more unified this time around. Rep. Troy Nehls said Republicans need to move past the chaos of recent years and get behind the president-elect, the AP reports. "If Donald Trump says, 'Jump three feet high and scratch your head,' we all jump three feet high and scratch our head," said Nehls, who was wearing a "Make America Great Again" tie with matching Trump sneakers. According to the AP, House control is still undecided, with some races too close to call, though NBC News projected Wednesday that Republicans will narrowly retain control. (More Mike Johnson stories.)