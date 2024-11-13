KFC Has Beef With Another Chain Over 'Original Recipe'

The phrase "Our original recipe is back" doesn't seem a likely one to inspire litigation, and yet here we are. As CNN reports, iconic purveyor of all things fried chicken, KFC, has filed a lawsuit against Church's Texas Chicken—not over its swiping of the fast-food holy grail of 11 herbs and spices (which remains a state, or at least a restaurant, secret), but rather the term "original recipe." Here's the, er, beef on the chicken:

The issue: Church's began using the above slogan in ads in late September and ignored a stop-that-now letter from KFC on Oct. 24. KFC was displeased with this.