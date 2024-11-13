US /
KFC Has Beef With Another Chain Over 'Original Recipe'

Iconic chicken chain sues Church's Texas Chicken over use of the term, not the recipe
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 13, 2024 4:16 PM CST
KFC's first-ever chief chicken officer, Aaron Person of Orlando, Florida, inspects a fresh batch of the chain's popular "Original Recipe" chicken at the company's Louisville. Kentucky, headquarters.   (Photo: Business Wire)

The phrase "Our original recipe is back" doesn't seem a likely one to inspire litigation, and yet here we are. As CNN reports, iconic purveyor of all things fried chicken, KFC, has filed a lawsuit against Church's Texas Chicken—not over its swiping of the fast-food holy grail of 11 herbs and spices (which remains a state, or at least a restaurant, secret), but rather the term "original recipe." Here's the, er, beef on the chicken:

  • The issue: Church's began using the above slogan in ads in late September and ignored a stop-that-now letter from KFC on Oct. 24. KFC was displeased with this.

  • The underlying issue: KFC claims, per its lawsuit filed in US District Court in Texas, that Church's efforts "undoubtedly have the effect of diminishing the distinctive quality and value of KFC's famous marks," according to Reuters.
  • Furthermore: "On behalf of all fried chicken lovers out there, we take it personally when another company tries to claim our iconic taste and branding as their own," a KFC rep said. "We remain committed to protecting our brand's intellectual property and safeguarding the experience of our customers."
  • Trademark: KFC has one on "Original Recipe," which dates back to 1984.
  • Perhaps the crux: KFC is looking at slumping sales, with its same-store sales down by 5% in the last quarter, marking a third consecutive quarter of sales drops. It faces competition not only from Church's, but the likes of Popeyes, Raising Cane's, and Zaxby's.
