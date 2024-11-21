Gaetz Withdraws as Attorney General Nominee

Matt Gaetz is out of the running: The former Florida congressman on Thursday withdrew his name from contention to be the next attorney general, reports the Washington Post. Gaetz did so amid unrelenting scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that was conducted while he was in Congress, per the AP. His withdrawal came after a series of meetings with senators on Capitol Hill in a bid to win their support, notes Politico. He is so far the only one of President-elect Trump's nominees to fall through.