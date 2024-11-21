Newly Released Report Details Hegseth Assault Allegation

The 2017 sexual assault allegation that has complicated Pete Hegseth's path to becoming the next defense secretary just took another turn. A report on the incident filed by police in Monterey, California, was released on Wednesday night, with the city attorney's office declaring that because Hegseth himself requested it in 2021, it was no longer private, reports the New York Times. The report doesn't change the broad narrative: The woman identified as Jane Doe suspects Hegseth assaulted her in his hotel room, telling a nurse that something might have been slipped into her drink, while Hegseth insists to police that their sexual encounter was consensual and that he and the woman spoke about that multiple times, reports CNN. Some of the details: