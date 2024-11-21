Kayaker Who Faked Drowning Tells Cops How He Did It

A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating daily with police from somewhere in Eastern Europe but has not committed to returning home, police said Thursday. Ryan Borgwardt has been talking with police since Nov. 11, Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll said at a news conference. He showed a video that Borgwardt sent police that day from an undisclosed location, the AP reports. Police don't know exactly where he is, but Podoll said it was somewhere in Eastern Europe.

Borgwardt gave police details about how he faked his death and fled, Podoll said. He told police that he overturned the kayak and dumped his phone in Green Lake, paddled an inflatable boat to shore, and rode an electric bike through the night to Madison, the sheriff said. That's a distance of about 70 miles. From there he took a bus to Detroit, then boarded a bus to Canada and got on a plane there, the sheriff said. Police were still verifying Borgwardt's account of what happened, Podoll said. "The great news is we know that he is alive and well," Podoll said. "The bad news is we don't know where Ryan exactly is, and he has not yet decided to return home."

No criminal charges have been filed, Podoll said, and he does not believe they will be necessary while authorities "keep pulling at his heartstrings" to return home. "Christmas is coming," Podoll said. "And what better gift could your kids get than to be there for Christmas?" But whether Podoll returns, the sheriff said, depends "on his own free will."