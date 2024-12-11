Book That May Have Inspired Shooter Climbs Bestseller List

A book with the title Delay, Deny, Defend, words similar to those found on shell casings at the scene where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed, is now climbing Amazon's bestseller list. Rutgers Law School professor emeritus Jay Feinman's 2010 book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It looks at the tactics used by health insurers to deny claims. There is no clear link between the suspected shooter and the book, whose title borrows a phrase commonly used to describe insurers' actions, per CNN . Still, some speculate that it served as an inspiration for Luigi Mangione, who'd described his struggles with spinal surgery and the medical system online, per the Daily Beast .

Delay, Deny, Defend is in the No. 3 spot on Amazon's nonfiction bestseller list as of this writing, after reaching the No. 2 position on Tuesday. Some social media users criticized Feinman after he took to X to promote the book on Friday. He tweeted that the title would be restocked soon on Amazon and that a Kindle version was available "because folk have been asking." The shooting brought new attention to health insurers, including UnitedHealthcare, frequently criticized for denying claims while pulling in more than $281 billion in revenue in 2023, per the AP. "Many Americans view these companies as driven by profit rather than a commitment to serve their customers," an economist who studies trust in the health care system tells the outlet. "And this creates a big disconnect." (More health insurers stories.)