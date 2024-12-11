Here's Who Took Joe Rogan's No. 1 Spot on Podcast Charts

Joe Rogan is no longer at the top of the podcast heap, at least for now. He was unseated by the premiere episode of Kylie Kelce's new podcast, Not Gonna Lie, which hit No. 1 on the Spotify and Apple charts after it debuted Thursday, People reports. Kelce's first episode dealt with her experience of living life in the spotlight—something she says she doesn't prefer to do—due to her marriage to retired Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce. The podcast, created with Wave Sports + Entertainment, will ultimately touch on topics ranging from women's representation in sports to parenting, social media, and even gossip. The Kelces have three kids, and recently announced they are expecting a fourth, Vanity Fair reports.
"I have increased visibility, which makes the things that I talk about have increased visibility," Kylie Kelce said on her podcast. "And if I can do things to impact field hockey, women's sports in general, and different philanthropic endeavors or charities I feel strongly about, then we can make this up. We can take a positive spin on this." (Kelce, 32, is a former collegiate field hockey player, and current field hockey coach.) Jason Kelce already hosts a podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star (and Taylor Swift beau) Travis Kelce. (Rogan is, however, still the top podcaster of the year, and he's also on the shortlist for Time's Person of the Year.)