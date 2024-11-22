Trump Picks Pam Bondi for Attorney General

Hours after Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration to become attorney general in the next administration, President-elect Trump named his second choice: Pam Bondi. "For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans–Not anymore," Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday, per the Hill. "Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again." Bondi was one of Trump's lawyers during his first impeachment trial and was the first woman to serve as attorney general of Florida.
Bondi was among the Republicans who showed up to support Trump at his hush-money criminal trial in New York that ended in May with convictions on 34 felony counts, per the AP. She's been a chair at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank set up by former Trump administration staffers. She was Florida's attorney general from 2011 to 2019. (More President-elect Trump stories.)