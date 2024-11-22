Trump Picks Pam Bondi for Attorney General

Hours after Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration to become attorney general in the next administration, President-elect Trump named his second choice: Pam Bondi. "For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans–Not anymore," Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday, per the Hill. "Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again." Bondi was one of Trump's lawyers during his first impeachment trial and was the first woman to serve as attorney general of Florida.