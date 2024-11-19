Pennsylvania's High Court: Don't Count Disputed Ballots

Pennsylvania's state Supreme Court on Monday weighed in on a flashpoint amid ongoing vote counting in the US Senate election between Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick, ordering counties not to count mail-in ballots that lack a correct handwritten date on the return envelope, the AP reports. The order is a win for McCormick and a loss for Casey as the campaigns prepare for a statewide recount and press counties for favorable ballot-counting decisions while election workers are sorting through thousands of provisional ballots. McCormick's campaign called it a "massive setback" for Casey.

The Democratic-majority high court's order reiterates the position it took previously that the ballots shouldn't be counted in the election, a decision that Republicans say several Democratic-controlled counties nevertheless challenged. In a statement, Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said a lack of legal clarity had surrounded the ballots, putting county officials in a position where they were "damned if they did and damned if they didn't—likely facing legal action no matter which decision they made on counting." It comes amid a gust of fresh litigation in recent days filed by both campaigns, contesting the decisions of about a dozen counties over whether or not to count thousands of provisional ballots.

Casey's campaign says the provisional ballots shouldn't be rejected for garden-variety errors, like a polling place worker forgetting to sign it. Republicans say the law is clear that the ballots must be discarded. The Associated Press called the race for McCormick last week, concluding that not enough ballots remained to be counted in areas Casey was winning for him to take the lead. As of Monday, McCormick led by about 17,000 votes out of almost 7 million ballots counted—inside the 0.5% margin threshold to trigger an automatic statewide recount under Pennsylvania law. Statewide, the number of mail-in ballots with wrong or missing dates on the return envelope could be in the thousands. (Get caught up on the whole mess and the problems with the ballots here.)