Philippines VP Threatens to Kill the President

It makes American political rhetoric look downright civil for once: The Philippines' vice president is under investigation after threatening to kill the president, reports Reuters. During an online press conference in which she was asked whether she feared for her safety, VP Sara Duterte responded thusly:

The threat: "I've already spoken to someone, so don't worry about my security," she said, per the New York Times. "I told that person to kill BBM, Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez if I were to be slain." That would be President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the first lady, and the House speaker. She said she told the hit man, "After I die, don't stop until you've killed them all," adding, "no joke, no joke," per Australia's ABC.