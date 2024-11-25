Philippines VP Threatens to Kill the President

Sara Duterte's threat against Ferdinand Marcos is now under investigation
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 25, 2024 6:30 AM CST
It makes American political rhetoric look downright civil for once: The Philippines' vice president is under investigation after threatening to kill the president, reports Reuters. During an online press conference in which she was asked whether she feared for her safety, VP Sara Duterte responded thusly:

  • The threat: "I've already spoken to someone, so don't worry about my security," she said, per the New York Times. "I told that person to kill BBM, Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez if I were to be slain." That would be President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the first lady, and the House speaker. She said she told the hit man, "After I die, don't stop until you've killed them all," adding, "no joke, no joke," per Australia's ABC.

  • The consequences: On Monday, Marcos responded, without directly mentioning his estranged vice president. "If it is so easy to threaten the life of a president, how much more for ordinary citizens?" he said. "Such criminal intent should never be tolerated. I will not take this sitting down." Justice Undersecretary Jesse Andres said Duterte would be subpoenaed as part of an investigation into a "premediated plot to assassinate the president," per the AP.
  • Walking it back: After the initial blowback, Duterte attempted to downplay the remarks by saying they were taken out of context. "Why would I kill him if not for revenge from the grave?" she said. "There is no reason for me to kill him. What's the benefit for me?" But it wasn't enough to ward off an investigation.
  • Context: The two took office in respective landslide elections in 2022 and pledged national unity, but relations between them—and their powerful families—have been disastrous. Duterte's father, Rodrigo Duterte, was president before Marcos. Sara Duterte has been accused of misusing public funds, and her threat came after her chief of staff was detained and accused of hampering that investigation.
