President-elect Donald Trump won't say who's paying for his transition effort, and the secrecy is raising eyebrows in some circles. Most presidents-elect sign an agreement with the outgoing administration that allows them access to federal funds meant for the transition—in exchange for the incoming president agreeing to limits on fundraising. But Trump has so far not signed it; if he refuses to do so, he'll be the first president-elect not to have signed it, the New York Times reports. That means individuals, corporate entities, or interest groups are able to donate to Trump in secret. Foreign nationals can do the same, since the donations are not campaign contributions.