Macy's Employee Single-Handedly Delays Q3 Report

Macy's says it will put off releasing its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday after finding a single employee intentionally concealed up to $154 million in expenses over three years. An independent forensic accounting investigation was needed following the discovery that the employee, who's since parted ways with the company, "intentionally made erroneous accounting accrual entries" to hide small package delivery expenses of $132 million to $154 million since the fourth quarter of 2021. Macy's is promising to release its Q3 earnings on Dec. 11, per CNN. It didn't give a reason for the concealment but said there was no sign of "impact on the company's cash management activities or vendor payments."
Though the concealed expenses represent a fraction of Macy's $4.36 billion in recognized delivery expenses since Q4 in 2021, the accounting problem "will do little to soothe investors who have sent Macy's stock down nearly 20% this year," CNN reports, citing a retail analyst who says the issue "raises the question as to the competence of the company's auditors." Macy's quarterly sales were weaker than expected in a preliminary earnings report shared Monday, per the AP. Sales fell 2.4% to $4.7 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 2 due to "weaker sales in its digital channels and in cold-weather categories," per the Wall Street Journal. (More Macy's stories.)