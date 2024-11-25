Macy's Employee Single-Handedly Delays Q3 Report

Macy's says it will put off releasing its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday after finding a single employee intentionally concealed up to $154 million in expenses over three years. An independent forensic accounting investigation was needed following the discovery that the employee, who's since parted ways with the company, "intentionally made erroneous accounting accrual entries" to hide small package delivery expenses of $132 million to $154 million since the fourth quarter of 2021. Macy's is promising to release its Q3 earnings on Dec. 11, per CNN. It didn't give a reason for the concealment but said there was no sign of "impact on the company's cash management activities or vendor payments."