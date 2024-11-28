Report: Canadians Are Looking at Retaliatory Tariffs

Canada is already examining possible retaliatory tariffs on certain items from the United States should President-elect Trump follow through on his threat to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products, a senior official said Wednesday. The official, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity, said Canada is preparing for every eventuality and has started thinking about what items to target with tariffs in retaliation. The official stressed no decision has been made.



Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if the countries don't stop what he called the flow of drugs and migrants across southern and northern borders. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the US from Canada and Mexico as one of his first executive orders.