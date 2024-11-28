Dinosaur Dung, Vomit Offers Clues to Their Rise

Much attention has been paid to the question of what killed the dinosaurs. But how did they arise in the first place? And how did they come to dominate the planet? A new 10-year analysis of dinosaur poop moves us closer to the answers, per CNN . Paleontologist Martin Qvarnström and colleagues collected hundreds of pieces of overlooked dino dung over 25 years to reconstruct the early dinosaur ecosystem in the Polish Basin in central Europe from the late Triassic to early Jurassic period, 230 to 200 million years ago, per the Washington Post . The first dinosaur ancestors—small, omnivorous silesaurids—appeared at the start of this period. By the end, dinosaurs had risen above other lizards to a position of dominance.

Coprolites, or fossilized feces, often go overlooked, the stuff of punchlines stored in basements. But Qvarnström, lead author of the study published Wednesday in Nature, knew they held secrets about a creature's diet and habits, and that with enough poop, the entire food web could be recreated. He and Uppsala University paleontologist Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki set to work amassing more than 500 bromalites, or fossilized remnants from the digestive system, including coprolites and regurgitalites (fossilized vomit), from animals that roamed the Polish Basin over the 30-million-year period. They showed other lizards were mostly eating one type of food, whereas dinosaurs "were eating insects, fish, plants—everything that they came across," Qvarnström tells NPR.

That flexibility would prove key. With the breakup of the supercontinent Pangea during the late Triassic, the climate was undergoing a profound shift, and "dinosaurs were really quick to adapt to the new conditions, whereas the previous more specialized animals had a tougher time," Qvarnström tells NPR. This helped dinosaurs evolve into larger creatures, as evidenced by increases in the size and variety of bromalites, widening their role in the environment, according to the study. Experts now hope that by looking at fossilized poop from other parts of the world, a fuller picture of the dinosaurs' early rise can be created. As Niedzwiedzki notes, "inside these coprolites is a story about life and the biology of these early dinosaurs." (More dinosaurs stories.)