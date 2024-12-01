Trump Offers Job to a Second In-Law

For the second time this weekend, President-elect Trump has announced he's putting his daughter's father-in-law in a significant position in his administration. Massad Boulos will become a senior adviser for Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, Trump said in a Truth Social post Sunday. "Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene," Trump wrote, per Politico . "He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community."

The Lebanese American businessman is the father of Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump's husband; Trump did not mention the connection in his announcement. On Saturday, the president-elect posted that his choice for ambassador to France is Charles Kushner, the father-in-law of Ivanka Trump. During the campaign, Boulos lobbied Arab American voters, especially in Michigan, who were unhappy with President Biden's support for Israel in its war against Hamas. Boulos, who runs a family auto business, also met with Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian Authority, in September, per the New York Times. "Massad is a dealmaker," Trump said in his post. (More President-elect Trump stories.)