Tesla Wins the Battle Over EV Charging in the US

Something to ponder in holiday traffic: How would an electric car make this trip? That's often the biggest source of anxiety car owners have when deciding whether to go electric, NPR reports. Now, a fundamental industry shift may help ease that anxiety by making lots more charging stations available to all. After a drawn-out battle over standardizing charging technology that largely came down to Tesla vs. everyone else, it appears Tesla's proprietary designs and vast network of Superchargers have won the day. Here's the scoop: