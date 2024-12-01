Tesla Wins the Battle Over EV Charging in the US

Something to ponder in holiday traffic: How would an electric car make this trip? That's often the biggest source of anxiety car owners have when deciding whether to go electric, NPR reports. Now, a fundamental industry shift may help ease that anxiety by making lots more charging stations available to all. After a drawn-out battle over standardizing charging technology that largely came down to Tesla vs. everyone else, it appears Tesla's proprietary designs and vast network of Superchargers have won the day. Here's the scoop:
- The issue: There are two main standards for charging EVs on the road in the US: Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) and the Combined Charging System (CCS), which is widely used by other US automakers and European ones. The tide began to change late last year, the AP reports, when Tesla said it would open up part of its network to other types of EVs, a move backed by the Biden administration, which has been pushing to expand the cross-country network of charging stations.
- Tesla reigns: Non-Tesla charging stations have a reputation for being unreliable, while JD Power has found that Tesla's 30,000-plus fast-charging stations are ranked best in both availability and ease of use by Tesla drivers and owners of other EVs (though there are still some quirks to work out with adapters and payment if you're not charging a Tesla).
- What's next: With over 1.5 million non-Tesla EVs on the road, the switch won't be quick. While companies like Ford and Rivian provide NACS adapters to their customers, there's a lot of catching up to do across the industry as Tesla rolls out access to their charging stations. But some carmakers are looking at other innovative solutions. Per DigitalTrend, Mercedes-Benz is developing a solar paint that powers cars and charges batteries directly from the sun.
