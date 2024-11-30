Trump Wants Pardoned Charles Kushner as Ambassador

President-elect Trump announced Saturday that he has chosen Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law and a real estate mogul who was convicted of federal charges before being pardoned during Trump's first term, to be ambassador to France. "He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests," Trump posted on Truth Social, per USA Today . He is the father of Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka.

The founder of Kushner Companies was convicted in 2005 of preparing false tax returns, retaliating against a cooperating witness, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. He was released in 2006 after completing about 16 months of a two-year sentence in federal prison and a halfway program. Trump pardoned him in 2020, citing his philanthropy. "This record of reform and charity overshadows Mr. Kushner's conviction and 2 year sentence," Trump's office said at the time. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who handled the case as a US attorney, described it as "one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted." Kushner admitted to paying a prostitute to seduce his sister's husband in an effort to keep her from testifying in the federal case.

Jared Kushner, who was a senior adviser to his father-in-law in Trump's first administration, has said he doesn't intend to take a job in the next one, CNN reports. FEC records show Charles and Jared Kushner each gave the fundraising group Trump 47 Committee the maximum donation of $844,600 earlier this year, per the Wall Street Journal. (More President-elect Trump stories.)