Global Plastic Negotiations Collapse as Oil Nations Rebel

More than two years of negotiations came to nothing early Monday when 200 or so nations gathered in South Korea to find ways to reduce plastic pollution couldn't reach an agreement. Nearly 100 countries urged phasing out the use of plastic, and oil-producing nations warned of the cost to global development while environmentalists and plastic industry representatives watched from the sidelines, per the Washington Post. Meeting Chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso said that though progress had been made, "we must also recognize that a few critical issues still prevent us from reaching a comprehensive agreement." Negotiators expect to try again next year, the BBC reports.