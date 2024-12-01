Global Plastic Negotiations Collapse as Oil Nations Rebel

More than two years of negotiations came to nothing early Monday when 200 or so nations gathered in South Korea to find ways to reduce plastic pollution couldn't reach an agreement. Nearly 100 countries urged phasing out the use of plastic, and oil-producing nations warned of the cost to global development while environmentalists and plastic industry representatives watched from the sidelines, per the Washington Post. Meeting Chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso said that though progress had been made, "we must also recognize that a few critical issues still prevent us from reaching a comprehensive agreement." Negotiators expect to try again next year, the BBC reports.
The countries involved would not specifically identify the nations blocking a deal, per the Guardian, but public statements and documents show that it's mostly oil-producing nations —including Saudi Arabia and Russia—that have tried to head off goals including output cuts. "Attempting to phase out plastic rather than addressing the issue of plastic production risks undermining global progress and exacerbating economic inequality," said a Kuwait delegate. Negotiators seeking decisive action were displeased, though several said they don't want to settle for a weak agreement. "Rwanda cannot accept a toothless treaty," its delegate said. One from Panama told attendees that "history will not forgive us" for leaving Busan without a sweeping treaty. (More plastic stories.)