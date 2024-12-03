He Made a Wrong Turn Toward Canada, Got Arrested

Someone needs a new GPS—specifically, the alleged MS-13 gang member who made a wrong turn and ended up arrested at the Peace Bridge leading from the United States into Canada. CTV News reports on the incident, which took place Nov. 22 at the border crossing in New York's Port of Buffalo. Per a release from US Customs and Border Protection, officers at the bridge stopped a 24-year-old man from Honduras who didn't have a passport or other necessary paperwork to cross into Canada.

When they pulled the man aside for further examination, CBP was able to identify him as Franklyn Hernandez Giron—suspected of being a member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, or MS-13. Giron was detained and processed ahead of "removal proceedings," per the release. "This example of the dangerous individuals our CBP officers encounter highlights the dedication and commitment these officers have to keeping our communities safe," says Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. "I'm proud of the work our officers do every day to safeguard America." (More MS-13 stories.)