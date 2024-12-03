Understanding Syrian Unrest Starts With 3 Letters: HTS

Syria's long-running civil war has been off the radar for a while, but the stunning, out-of-the-blue capture of Aleppo—the nation's largest city—by rebels has changed that in a hurry. Those catching up with events will have to get familiar with a new acronym, HTS, short for Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, explains NPR. HTS is seen as the main rebel group behind the new military surge. Coverage:

HTS shift: The group has ditched its original ties with al-Qaeda and has generally become more moderate in recent years under leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who has disavowed international terrorism and promised to embrace religious tolerance, per the AP.

More independent: HTS operates out of western Syria. It "has been able to build that empire by primarily controlling most of the economic sectors in Idlib," Natasha Hall of the Center for Strategic and International Studies tells CNN. "They are more of an independent force than many groups."

US view: The State Department made clear on Monday that it doesn't support HTS "in any way, shape, or form" and still considers it a terrorist organization, said spokesman Matt Miller, per NBC News. At the same time, Syrian leader Bashar Assad "is a brutal dictator with blood on his hands, the blood of innocent civilians," said Miller.