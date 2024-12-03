Aide to House Democrat Arrested After Ammo Find

An aide to a top House Democrat was arrested and fired Monday after he brought ammunition into a congressional office building. Michael Hopkins, communications director for Rep. Joe Morelle, told Capitol Police officers that he had forgotten the ammo was in his bag, CNN reports. It was found when his bag was screened at the Cannon House Office Building on Monday morning. Officers "noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the X-ray screen," police said in a statement. "After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and eleven rounds of ammunition."

"The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag," police said. Hopkins, 38, "was arrested, and he is facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine," police said. Morelle, who represents a district in upstate New York, is the ranking member on the House Administration Committee. He has co-sponsored numerous gun control bills, including one to ban the sale of high-capacity magazines.

"In response to this morning's incident, Mr. Hopkins is no longer employed by Representative Morelle's office effective immediately," Jo Stiles, Morelle's chief of staff, said in a statement Monday afternoon, per Axios. (More House of Representatives stories.)