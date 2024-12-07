US /
2024's Most Notable Quotes

There are a couple that have to do with cats, and a lot that have to do with politics
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 7, 2024 8:00 AM CST
Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., listens during a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 22, 2024.   (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr, file)

Well, 2024 is almost behind us, and it turns out humanity didn't take the year off from opening their pieholes and saying things that went viral or just broke people's brains. Yale University compiled a list of the year's most notable quotations, and perhaps unsurprisingly for an election year, they were largely related to politics. The list is compiled annually by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the Yale Law Library. "Please note that the items on this list are not necessarily eloquent or admirable quotations; rather, they have been picked because they are famous or important or particularly revealing of the spirit of our times," Shapiro says. A look at the list, via the AP:

  1. "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" —Taylor Swift, signing off on an Instagram post on Sept. 10 that endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.
  2. "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter." —President Biden, official statement, Dec. 1
  3. "In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in. They're eating the cats." —President-elect Trump, presidential debate, Sept. 10, repeating a debunked conspiracy about Haitian immigrants in Ohio
  4. "I've become friends with school shooters." —Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, vice presidential debate, Oct. 1, misspeaking while referring to befriending shooting survivors
  5. "Fight! Fight! Fight!" —Trump after an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13
  6. "Yes, they can control the weather." —Georgia US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, posting on X on Oct. 2, endorsing a conspiracy theory that the government used weather control technology to aim Hurricane Helene at Republican voters
  7. "Some of you [women] may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world." —Kansas City Chiefs football player Harrison Butker, commencement address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, on May 11
  8. "Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard's rules on bullying and harassment?" —New York US Rep. Elise Stefanik, House of Representatives Education and Workforce Committee hearing (included on the list but technically coming in late last year, on Dec. 5, 2023), questioning now-former Harvard President Claudine Gay on how the university responded to instances of antisemitism on campus
  9. "OMG." —New York Mets player Jose Iglesias, title of song released in 2024
  10. "The court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist." —US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, DC, on Aug. 5, ruling in an antitrust lawsuit by the US
