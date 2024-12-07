Manslaughter Charges Dropped Against Daniel Penny

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of using a deadly chokehold on an unruly New York subway passenger dismissed the top charge in the case on Friday at prosecutors' request, reports the AP . This allows jurors to consider a lesser count of criminally negligent homicide after they deadlocked on whether Daniel Penny was guilty of manslaughter.

Jurors have been deliberating since Tuesday on whether to convict Penny, 26, in the death of Jordan Neely, 30. Penny, a former US Marine, placed Neely in a chokehold for about six minutes on a New York City subway in May 2023 after Neely got on the car yelling and asking people for money. Manslaughter charges require proving a defendant recklessly caused another person's death and can lead to up to 15 years behind bars. Criminally negligent homicide involves engaging in serious "blameworthy conduct" while not perceiving such a risk, and it carries punishments ranging from probation to up to four years in prison.

"Whether that makes any difference or not, I have no idea. But I'm going to direct you to focus your deliberations on count two," said Judge Maxwell Wiley, before directing jurors to "go home and think about something else." The judge's decision came hours after jurors sent him a note saying they couldn't agree on a manslaughter verdict. They were previously instructed to reach a verdict on the top charge before they could consider the lesser count.

The case became a flash point in the nation's debate over racial injustice and crime, as well as the city's ongoing struggle to deal with homelessness and mental health crises in a transit system used by millions of New Yorkers every day. Neely, who was Black, was an occasional subway performer whose life spiraled into homelessness, psychiatric hospitalizations, drug abuse, and criminal convictions, including for assaulting people at subway stations. Penny, who's white, went on to study architecture after the Marines. Penny's lawyers have said he was protecting himself and other subway passengers from a volatile, mentally ill man who was making alarming remarks and gestures. Prosecutors said Penny reacted far too forcefully to someone he perceived as a peril, not a person. (More New York City stories.)