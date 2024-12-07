Mom of Journalist Captured in 2012 Says Her Son Is Alive

The mother of Austin Tice, an American journalist missing in Syria for more than a decade, said Friday that she was confident her son was alive, reports the AP . Debra Tice said she received information from a "significant source" that had been vetted by the US government and treated as credible.

"He is being cared for and he is well—we do know that," Debra Tice said at an event Friday following a White House meeting with national security officials that unfolded amid ongoing turmoil in Syria, as insurgent fighters who've already captured the northern city of Aleppo, the country's largest, are pressing their march against President Bashar Assad's forces.

Houston native Tice, whose work had been published by the Washington Post, McClatchy newspapers, and other outlets, disappeared in August 2012 at a checkpoint in a contested area west of Damascus. A video released weeks later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men and saying, "Oh, Jesus." He hasn't been heard from since. Syria has publicly denied that it was holding him. Austin Tice's sister, Naomi, said she asked officials whether there was a way to leverage the unrest to help secure Austin's freedom. "We were basically just told that we need to wait and see how it pans out." She said the response was "understandable" but "beyond frustrating."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Friday that the Tice family had met with President Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, but she said she didn't know the specifics of what was said. "Austin Tice's family, I can't even imagine what they're going through," she said. In the final months of the Trump administration, two US officials—the government's top hostage negotiator, Roger Carstens, and Kash Patel, now Trump's pick to lead the FBI—made a secret visit to Damascus to seek information on Tice and other Americans who've disappeared in Syria. It was the highest-level talk in years between the US and Assad's government, though Syrian officials offered no meaningful information on Tice.