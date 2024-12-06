Rebel forces in Syria continue to win so much territory that it's posing a genuine threat to the regime of Bashar al-Assad. First, the nation's largest city, Aleppo, fell last week. Then came another major city, Hama. Now rebels led by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) are continuing their advance south toward Homs, reports the BBC. Homs is the last major city that would separate the rebels from the capital of Damascus further south. And the stakes are enormous:

"If Homs falls, I don't see how the regime can survive," Jerome Drevon, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, tells the Wall Street Journal.