He's a Murderer, Yet a 'Hero' Online

Police released two new photos of the suspect in last week's assassination of a health insurance CEO, reports the Guardian, but the mystery man remains at large. As the manhunt goes on, outlets are trying to make sense of the public support the shooter is receiving. The New York Times, for example, notes that he is being "venerated as something approaching a folk hero" in some circles." Coverage:

'Narcs:' The New York City hostel where the man stayed before the shooting is cooperating with police, and it's been rewarded with a barrage of online criticism and one-star reviews, reports the New York Post. Critics are calling employees "narcs."