Airline: Hijacker Wanted Mexican Flight to Go to US

A passenger who tried to hijack a domestic flight in Mexico and reroute it to the US told airline personnel he had been threatened, authorities say. The passenger, a man named Mario who was traveling with his wife and children, allegedly assaulted a flight attendant as he tried to enter the cockpit, ABC7 News reports. The man was tackled and restrained by passengers and crew members, reports El Universal. The Volaris flight from Leon's El Bajio airport to Tijuana landed in Guadalajara after the pilot issued an alert code. It's not clear whether the suspect, who was handed over to authorities after the plane landed, was armed.