Haiti Pledges to 'Annihilate' Gang After Massacre in Slum

About 180 people were slaughtered by a gang in a Port-au-Prince slum over the weekend, mostly residents over 60, and Haiti's government has promised retribution. A human rights group reports that a gang leader ordered the killings in Cite Soleil on the suspicion that witchcraft had made his child ill. "A red line has been crossed," the prime minister's office said Monday in a statement, Reuters reports, adding that the government will "mobilize all forces to track down and annihilate" those responsible.

After the gang leader's son fell ill, the National Human Rights Defense Network said, he consulted a Vodou priest who blamed elderly locals for practicing witchcraft. The gang leader then reportedly ordered the killings. The boy died Saturday afternoon. The gang rounded up scores of residents over 60 from their homes in the Wharf Jeremie area, per the BBC, and shot them or stabbed them to death with knives and machetes. Witnesses reported that mutilated bodies were burned in the streets, the NGO said.

The death toll could rise; UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Monday put it at 184. The UN estimates the number of people killed in Haiti in gang violence this year has reached 5,000. Cite Soleil is one of the poorest and most violent places in Haiti, per Reuters. The gang's control there, which includes curbing cellphone use, has made it difficult for residents to spread information about the attack. (More Haiti stories.)