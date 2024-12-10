Disney Influencer Dies After Medical Emergency at Event

Tragedy once again struck the social media world that swirls around Disney when a young influencer died Thursday night following a holiday event in California. Dominique Brown, 34, experienced a severe allergic reaction at an event hosted by BoxLunch, described by NBC News as a "pop culture merch retailer" known for its Disney collaborations. Fellow attendees at the downtown Los Angeles event say Brown unknowingly ate an ingredient to which she was allergic, despite the fact that guest allergies had been communicated to the venue in advance, Us Weekly reports. The DJ stopped the music and asked if anyone had an EpiPen (epinephrine auto-injector), KTLA reports.

Brown, co-founder of Black Girl Disney, had in fact featured BoxLunch on her final Instagram post on Wednesday. Her brother commented on that post thanking fans for their support, writing, "Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did." BoxLunch and the venue are both carrying out investigations into the tragedy, and a friend of Brown's has launched a Change.org petition calling for all establishments that serve food to have EpiPens on hand, and for staff to undergo training related to food allergies. (A woman recently died after eating a meal at a Disney restaurant that she was assured was allergen-free.)