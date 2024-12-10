Truck Fire Melts 40K Pounds of Chocolate

A mechanical issue with a transport truck's brakes caused a raging fire which the driver safely escaped Friday in California, per UPI . But as the truck burned to the ground on westbound Interstate 580, its cargo soon escaped, too. The truck had been carrying between 30,000 and 40,000 pounds of chocolate, which melted as the blaze roared and soon spread across the road, causing chaos during the busy morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A photo from the scene showed a burned-out truck on the shoulder of the road with a lumpy brown material spilling out and into nearby lanes. "Fortunately, no one was injured…but all that wasted chocolate!" CHP's Dublin detachment wrote on Instagram, alongside a crying face emoji. The emoji might've also had to do with the clean-up, which took much of the day. The blaze happened around 6:18am, but more than seven hours later, two lanes of the highway still remained closed, per SFGate. (More California stories.)