Star QB Made History, Still May Lose $2.5M

Josh Allen sets record for fantasy-league points, but team's loss might cost him a bonus
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 10, 2024 10:10 AM CST
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.   (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Statisticians are still catching up with the monster game that Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills had over the weekend. Yahoo Sports reports that the quarterback's six-touchdown performance (three on the ground and three in the air) ranks as the best ever in fantasy leagues. Allen racked up 51.88 points—in a 44-42 loss to the Rams, no less. The all-time rankings:

  1. Allen, 51.88
  2. Michael Vick, 49.32 points in 2010
  3. Peyton Manning, 46.28 points in 2013
  4. Aaron Rodgers, 45.92 points in 2011
  5. Nick Foles, 45.24 points in 2013

  • Of all time: What's more, the Athletic notes that Allen's performance would still be No. 1 if you applied fantasy-league scoring to players of yore. George Blanda had previously been No. 1: He would have earned 49.72 points in a 1961 game.
  • Financial hit: Despite Allen's epic game, the Bills' loss on Sunday might cost him $2.5 million, reports Athlon Sports. That's the bonus he would earn if Buffalo finishes first in its conference. The loss, coupled with Kansas City's weekend victory, means the Bills would have to gain two games on KC in the final four. Improbable, though not impossible.
