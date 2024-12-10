Star QB Made History, Still May Lose $2.5M

Statisticians are still catching up with the monster game that Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills had over the weekend. Yahoo Sports reports that the quarterback's six-touchdown performance (three on the ground and three in the air) ranks as the best ever in fantasy leagues. Allen racked up 51.88 points—in a 44-42 loss to the Rams, no less. The all-time rankings:

Allen, 51.88 Michael Vick, 49.32 points in 2010 Peyton Manning, 46.28 points in 2013 Aaron Rodgers, 45.92 points in 2011 Nick Foles, 45.24 points in 2013