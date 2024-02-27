Lawsuit: Doctor Died After Eating at Disney Restaurant

A doctor visiting Florida from New York was repeatedly assured that her meal at a Disney World restaurant was allergen-free, a lawsuit states. But it wasn't, and it killed her, according to the lawsuit filed against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts by Jeffrey Piccolo, the woman's husband. The lawsuit states that 42-year-old Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan died after dining at the Raglan Road Irish Pub in the park's Disney Springs area with Piccolo and his mother on Oct. 5, People reports. The suit says Tangsuan ordered broccoli and corn fritter, scallops, and onion rings after making it clear to the waiter that she had severe allergies to dairy and nuts.

"The waiter unequivocally assured them that the food would be allergen free," the lawsuit states. When some of the items didn't have allergen-free flags in them, the couple questioned the waiter, who again "guaranteed the food being delivered to Kanokporn Tangsuan was allergen free," the suit states. After the meal, Tangsuan went shopping alone and collapsed after experiencing severe breathing difficulties, according to the lawsuit. It states that she used her epi-pen but died in a local hospital from what the medical examiner determined was anaphylaxis due to "elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system," per the New York Post.

According to court documents, Disney and the restaurant both advertise that they are able to accommodate people with food allergies. The lawsuit, which is seeking more than $50,000 damages, alleges negligence. It alleges that Disney "failed to educate, train and/or instruct its employees" to "make sure food indicated as allergen free or requested to be made allergen free, was in fact free of allergens." Tangsuan was a physician with NYU Langone Health, spokesperson Steve Ritea tells NBC News. "We are saddened by Dr. Tangsuan's passing and our deepest condolences are with her family," he says. (More Disney World stories.)