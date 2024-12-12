FBI Chief's Resignation May Be 'Act of Defiance'

But others accuse Christopher Wray of capitulating to Donald Trump
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 12, 2024 12:06 PM CST
FBI Chief's Resignation May Be 'Act of Defiance'
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill on March 11 in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

The decision by Christopher Wray to resign as head of the FBI with three years to go in his tenure has prompted plenty of critics to accuse him of capitulating to President-elect Trump. Another school of thought, however, suggests Wray did exactly the opposite. What's not in dispute is that Wray wasn't long for the job: If he hadn't resigned, Trump signaled that he planned to fire him upon taking office, and he has nominated the controversial Kash Patel to replace him. The question is whether Wray should have forced Trump to fire him. A sampling of reaction:

  • Capitulation? A common sentiment, particularly on the left, is that Wray caved to Trump. He folded "like [a] cheap suit," reads the headline above a withering piece Noah Berlatsky penned for Public Notice. "Wray became the latest public official to remove his own spine and dissolve into a puddle of genuflecting goo for the greater glory of MAGA," writes Berlatsky. Another critic, Norm Eisen, derided the move as "anticipatory obedience."

  • But maybe defiance? In a New York Times analysis, David French counters that Wray's move might actually be viewed as "an act of defiance." If Wray hadn't quit, Trump could have fired him, then appointed Patel to the position temporarily, thus bypassing the Senate. But Wray's resignation triggers the Vacancies Reform Act, which stipulates that Trump must now appoint an interim director to the post who meets certain criteria (such as having previously received Senate confirmation). Patel doesn't qualify, which means "he can't walk into the job on Day 1."
  • Possibly selfish: At Lawfare, Benjamin Wittes sides against Wray when the bigger picture is considered, given "the message that it sends the workforce, and the American people, about a leader's willingness to throw himself in front of a wrecking ball to protect core institutions of democracy." The resignation isn't the right move for the FBI, he writes, but "it probably is the right thing for Chris Wray, and it probably will mitigate the degree to which he personally gets dragged deeper into the fray."
  • Or in between: Aaron Blake writes for the Washington Post that Wray's critics wanted him to force Trump to make the relatively rare move of firing an FBI director, but they "probably overstate the actual significance of such a firing." Still, he sees this as a net gain for the president-elect when all factors are considered. One "of Trump's core political talents is in wearing down his opposition over long periods," he writes. "And this would seem a case in point in how that continues to pay dividends."
(More Christopher Wray stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X