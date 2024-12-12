FBI Chief's Resignation May Be 'Act of Defiance'

The decision by Christopher Wray to resign as head of the FBI with three years to go in his tenure has prompted plenty of critics to accuse him of capitulating to President-elect Trump. Another school of thought, however, suggests Wray did exactly the opposite. What's not in dispute is that Wray wasn't long for the job: If he hadn't resigned, Trump signaled that he planned to fire him upon taking office, and he has nominated the controversial Kash Patel to replace him. The question is whether Wray should have forced Trump to fire him. A sampling of reaction:

Capitulation? A common sentiment, particularly on the left, is that Wray caved to Trump. He folded "like [a] cheap suit," reads the headline above a withering piece Noah Berlatsky penned for Public Notice. "Wray became the latest public official to remove his own spine and dissolve into a puddle of genuflecting goo for the greater glory of MAGA," writes Berlatsky. Another critic, Norm Eisen, derided the move as "anticipatory obedience."