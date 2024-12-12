From Syria's Liberated Prisons, an American Emerges

An American who turned up in Syria on Thursday says he was detained after crossing into the country by foot on a Christian pilgrimage seven months ago. Travis Timmerman appears to have been among thousands of people released from the country's notorious prisons after rebels reached Damascus over the weekend, overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad and ending his family's 54-year rule. As video emerged online of Timmerman on Thursday, he was initially mistaken by some for Austin Tice, an American journalist who went missing in Syria 12 years ago.

In the video, Timmerman could be seen lying on a mattress under a blanket in what appeared to be a private house, reports the AP. A group of men in the video said he was being treated well and would be safely returned home. Timmerman later gave an interview with the Al-Arabiya TV network, saying he had illegally crossed into Syria on foot from the eastern Lebanese town of Zahle seven months ago, before being detained. He said he was treated well in detention but could hear other young men being tortured. "It was OK. I was fed. I was watered. The one difficulty was that I couldn't go to the bathroom when I wanted to," he said. He said he was only allowed to go three times a day. "I was not beaten and the guards treated me decently," he added.

The US government's top hostage negotiator, Roger Carstens, traveled to Lebanon earlier this week in hopes of collecting information on the whereabouts of Tice. President Biden has said his administration believed Tice was alive and was committed to bringing him home, though he also acknowledged on Sunday that "we have no direct evidence" of his status. Tice, who has had his work published by the Washington Post, McClatchy newspapers, and others, disappeared at a checkpoint in a contested area west of Damascus in August 2012 as the Syrian civil war intensified. A video released weeks after Tice went missing showed him blindfolded and held by armed men. He has not been heard from since. Assad's government had denied it was holding him. (More Syria stories.)