FBI Nominee Has Vowed to Gut the Agency

Kash Patel is President-elect Trump's pick to lead the FBI come January, and he may now be the most controversial of the nominees standing. As a New York Times profile notes, few nominated for any federal post "have come with quite so much bravado, bombast or baggage." The 44-year-old Long Island native is a former federal prosecutor now routinely described as a fierce Trump loyalist. Some highlights from coverage:

A threat: CNN notes that Patel has suggested decimating the agency he has been chosen to lead. In a September podcast interview, he called for FBI headquarters in DC to be razed and converted into a "museum for the deep state." The "deep state" is a big theme of Patel's, as evidenced by the title of his 2023 book, Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy. In it, he argues for a "comprehensive housecleaning" of the Justice Department.