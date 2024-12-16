He Tried to Return Library Book After 50 Years

Michigan branch told him Chuck Hildebrandt he could keep it
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 16, 2024 2:06 PM CST
Chuck Hildebrandt of Chicago holds the book "Baseball's Zaniest Stars," which was due back at the Warren, Mich., library on Dec. 4, 1974.   (Terrie Wendricks via AP)

Fifty years later, a man who grew up in suburban Detroit tried to return a very overdue baseball book to his boyhood library. The answer: You can keep it—and no fine. Chuck Hildebrandt, 63, of Chicago said he visited the public library in Warren while in town for Thanksgiving, carrying a book titled Baseball's Zaniest Stars. He had borrowed it in 1974 as a 13-year-old "baseball nut" but never returned it, per the AP.

"When you're moving with a bunch of books, you're not examining every book. You throw them in a box and go," said Hildebrandt, who has lived in many cities. "But five or six years ago, I was going through the bookshelf and there was a Dewey decimal library number on the book. What is this?" Inside the book was a slip of paper indicating that it was due back at the Warren library on Dec. 4, 1974. Hildebrandt says he decided to keep the book until 2024—the 50th anniversary—and then try to return it.

But all is forgiven, said library director Oksana Urban. "Some people never come back to face the music," she said of patrons with overdue books. "But there was really no music to face because he and the book were erased from our system." Which means Baseball's Zaniest Stars is back on Hildebrandt's shelf. In return, he's now trying to raise $4,564 for Reading is Fundamental, a nonprofit literacy group. The amount roughly represents a 50-year overdue library fine. Hildebrandt is seeding the effort with $457.

