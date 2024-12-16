NOLA's 'Most Notorious Fugitive' Is On the Run Again

He's popped up on "Most Wanted" posters around New Orleans, and locals have been on the lookout for him for months on end. Scrim, the dog that the Washington Post calls the "stray Houdini" and "arguably the Big Easy's most notorious fugitive" has especially frustrated Michelle Cheramie, owner of the Zeus' Rescues nonprofit shelter that's been on the hunt for the approximately 17-pound, 3-year-old Westie.

Backstory: NOLA reports that Scrim first appeared on Louisiana's radar when he showed up as a stray at a Houma trailer park in late October 2023. Cheramie then retrieved Scrim from a local animal shelter and placed him in April with an adoptive family—but within hours, Scrim had escaped. The Post says his name is taken from "the New Orleans grunge rapper who'd penned lyrics about wandering," while the Wall Street Journal reports he was named after "the gauzy fabric sometimes used in Mardi Gras costumes."