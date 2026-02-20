Justice Department Displays Loyalty to President

A large banner featuring President Trump's face was hung on the exterior of Justice Department headquarters on Thursday in a physical display of the Republican president's efforts to exert power over the law enforcement agency that once investigated him. While Trump banners have been hung outside other agencies across Washington, the decision to place one on the storied Justice Department building amounts to a striking symbol of the erosion of the department's tradition of independence from White House control, the AP reports.

The banner, hung between two columns on one corner of the building, says, "Make America Safe Again," a slogan used by the administration to tout its efforts to clamp down on illegal immigration and violent crime. The Trump administration has opened investigations into a number of the president's perceived enemies, amplifying concerns that the agency is being used to exact revenge on his political foes. Officials have rejected accusations that they have weaponized the Justice Department for political purposes, saying the Biden administration was the one that politicized law enforcement with two federal criminal cases against Trump that were abandoned after he won the 2024 election. The Justice Department in a statement Thursday said it is proud to "celebrate 250 years of our great country and our historic work to make America safe again at President Trump's direction."