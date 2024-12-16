Trump Talks About Vaccines, Drones in News Conference

President-elect Trump held a wide-ranging news conference on Monday in which he said he would preserve access to the polio vaccine but equivocated on other vaccines, pledged to look at bringing down the costs of pharmaceuticals, and expressed doubts that his daughter-in-law might be Florida's next senator. Trump held forth for over an hour, the first time he took questions from reporters since winning the election. The event was a stark contrast from President Biden, who doesn't often take questions from reporters, the AP reports. Some of what he touched on:

Vaccines. Trump defended his choice for health secretary, prominent vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but said he personally is a "big believer" in the polio vaccine and would preserve access to it. "You're not going to lose the polio vaccine," he said. "That's not going to happen." Kennedy has long advanced the debunked idea that vaccines cause autism. Trump seemed to question whether there's a link, saying "We're looking to find out," and remarked on the rising cases of autism being diagnosed.