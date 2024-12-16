Police: Juvenile Kills 2 at Wisconsin School

A school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday has left three people dead, including the young shooter, reports Channel 3000 . At least five others were wounded at the Abundant Life Christian School, per the New York Times . Police, who responded to the scene about 11am, say the deceased suspect is a juvenile believed to have been a student at the school, reports CNN . "It's a "sad, sad day," said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.

Few details were immediately available. "I'm not going to give any information about who the victims are, whether they're students, staff or parents, because we need to make sure that we can notify people," said the police chief. Abundant Life is a K-12 school with nearly 400 students, per the AP. (Police have revised the initial death toll downward from five to three.)