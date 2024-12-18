Pope: I Survived 2 Iraqi Assassination Plots

Pope Francis survived not one but two assassination plots during his 2011 trip to Iraq, the first ever by a pope, according to excerpts from his upcoming autobiography, also the first ever by a pope. Francis traveled to Mosul, the former de-facto capital of the Islamic State, at a time when security concerns were high. He writes about the visit in Hope, to be released next month. In an excerpt shared by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Tuesday, the pope's 88th birthday, Francis writes that as soon as he touched down in Baghdad, British intelligence informed Iraqi police that a female suicide bomber was on her way to Mosul, where she planned to blow herself up during the papal visit, per the AP. Francis says he also learned a truck was bound for Mosul "with the same intention."
Describing himself as "a pilgrim of peace," the pope went ahead with his three-day tour of six cities, including Mosul, and only later learned the suspects had been killed, per the Guardian. He writes of asking a member of his security detail what had happened. "The commander replied laconically 'They're no longer here.' Iraqi police had intercepted them and made them explode," reads the excerpt. "This struck me as well: Even this is the poisonous fruit of war." The book, written with Italian author Carlo Musso and due out Jan. 14, will help kick off the Catholic Church's Year of Jubilee. The theme of the Holy Year, which occurs once every 25 years, is "Pilgrims of Hope," meant to promote peace-building in a war-torn world. (The Islamic State made it clear it wanted Francis dead.)