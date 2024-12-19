Canadian Kids Won't Get Letters From Santa This Year

A monthlong strike at Canada's postal service ended this week, and while Canada Post has assured children that their letters to Santa will still be delivered, he won't be responding this year. For more than 40 years, children who write to Santa have received personalized responses through Canada Post's Write to Santa program, the CBC reports. "Although Santa won't have time to respond to letters received through the mail this year, we want to let children know that their letters will make it to him by Christmas Eve," Canada Post said in a statement Wednesday. "Santa is looking forward to reading all the letters he receives."