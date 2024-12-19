Suit: List of Wealthy Students Said at the Top, 'Please Admit'

Each year, Georgetown University's president would add about 80 names to an internal list of student candidates, a lawsuit says, often writing at the top, "Please Admit." They almost always were, a new filing says, per the Washington Post . Georgetown is one of 17 universities with selective admissions practices sued nearly three years ago by former students, in a case that began by claiming antitrust violations by the schools in coordinating financial aid. The suit now includes accusations of overcharging students by $685 million in what it calls a price-fixing scheme.

The 80 names came from a tracking list that often had information about the wealth of the applicant's parents and their past donations, but nothing about the applicant's transcripts, teacher recommendations, or essays. The suit includes practices at other schools, per the Wall Street Journal. At Notre Dame, an enrollment official who handled a list of special applicants wrote to colleagues, "Sure hope the wealthy next year raise a few more smart kids!" A dozen of the schools have settled, and the motion filed in Illinois federal court seeks class-action status for the case now against MIT, Notre Dame, University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown, and Cornell.

In the new motion, per the New York Times, plaintiffs argue the universities:

Were not supposed to consider income when deciding whom to admit and how much aid to offer—a policy called "need blind."

to consider income when deciding whom to admit and how much aid to offer—a policy called "need blind." Gave preference to wealthy students in violation of a law that has since expired that allowed the universities to agree on financial aid formulas.

Taking wealth into account did not violate the law.

into account did not violate the law. Universities instead were required to not discriminate against poorer students because they needed financial aid.

were required to not discriminate against poorer students because they needed financial aid. The plaintiffs are trying to redefine the law.