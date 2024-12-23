San Diego Official Abruptly Resigns for 'Safety' Reasons

A member of the San Diego County board of supervisors abruptly resigned for safety reasons, after backing efforts to implement "sanctuary" immigration policies in California's second-largest county. The San Diego Union-Tribune and other outlets called the move "shocking." Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas was reelected with more than 62% of the vote last month; her district is heavily Hispanic and reaches to the US-Mexico border, Politico reports. She had been criticized online for her support of a policy meant to protect people from the promised mass deportations of the incoming presidential administration by blocking county funds from being put toward federal immigration enforcement. The measure ultimately passed, but the county sheriff has pledged not to enforce it.

"After very careful consideration, I've decided to conclude my tenure as County Supervisor, completing my first term this January 6, 2025," Vargas wrote in a lengthy Instagram post Friday. "Due to personal safety and security reasons, I will not take the oath of office for a second term." The sheriff's office tells NBC San Diego it is not aware of any threats against Vargas. In her post, she promised, "I remain committed to continuing the fight for equity, justice, and human rights—just in a different capacity. I look forward to staying whole-heartedly engaged and active in the pursuit of a more equitable society." Vargas had also been accused of racial discrimination by a county official—a claim she denies—and had been criticized by some constituents who claimed she had become unresponsive to their concerns, the Voice of San Diego reported last month.