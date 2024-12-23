GOP Lawmaker: Elon Musk Is Like America's Prime Minister

America doesn't have a prime minister, but if it did, one Republican lawmaker thinks he knows who it would be. "It's kind of interesting. We have a president, we have a vice president, we have a [House] Speaker. It feels like as if Elon Musk is our prime minister," said Rep. Tony Tony Gonzales of Texas on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday, per the Hill. As for whether that's a good thing, Gonzales seemed to indicate he was OK with Musk's influence in the incoming administration. "He has a voice, and I think a … large part of that voice is a reflection of the voice of the people," he said, adding that he agrees with Musk's criticism of the original House spending package that Musk and President-elect Trump effectively derailed.
Despite Musk's obvious clout, some say cracks are beginning to appear in his relationship with Trump, and the president-elect addressed the situation during his rally Sunday, where he addressed concerns that the presidency might be essentially turned over to the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire. "No, no. That's not happening. He's not gonna be president," Trump said at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference. He added, per NBC News, that because Musk is not a natural-born US citizen, he couldn't be president anyway. Other speakers at the conference also pooh-poohed the idea that there's tension between Trump and Musk, with Donald Trump Jr. claiming the whole story is a media tactic. (Musk recently endorsed a far-right political party in Germany with ties to neo-Nazis.)