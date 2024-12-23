GOP Lawmaker: Elon Musk Is Like America's Prime Minister

America doesn't have a prime minister, but if it did, one Republican lawmaker thinks he knows who it would be. "It's kind of interesting. We have a president, we have a vice president, we have a [House] Speaker. It feels like as if Elon Musk is our prime minister," said Rep. Tony Tony Gonzales of Texas on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday, per the Hill. As for whether that's a good thing, Gonzales seemed to indicate he was OK with Musk's influence in the incoming administration. "He has a voice, and I think a … large part of that voice is a reflection of the voice of the people," he said, adding that he agrees with Musk's criticism of the original House spending package that Musk and President-elect Trump effectively derailed.