Prosecutor: Suspect Fanned Flames in Subway Murder

Guatemalan migrant Sebastian Zapeta arraigned on murder, arson charges
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 24, 2024 3:23 PM CST
Suspect Arraigned in NYC Subway Murder
Sebastian Zapeta, accused of setting a woman on fire inside a New York City subway train, appears in court, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, in New York.   (AP Photo/Curtis Means via Pool)

The man accused of burning a woman to death inside a New York City subway train used a shirt to fan the flames, a prosecutor said Tuesday at his arraignment on murder charges. Sebastian Zapeta, 33, who federal immigration officials said is a Guatemalan citizen who entered the US illegally, was not required to enter a plea and did not speak at the hearing in Brooklyn criminal court, the AP reports. Zapeta will remain jailed and is due back in court on Friday. His lawyer did not ask for bail.

  • Zapeta is charged with two counts of murder, accusing him of intentionally killing the woman and killing her while committing arson. He is also charged with one count of arson. The top charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez called the attack a "gruesome and senseless act of violence" and said it would be "met with the most serious consequences."

  • The apparently random attack occurred Sunday morning on an F train that was stopped at the Coney Island station. Police said Tuesday the victim's identification is still pending.
  • Authorities say Zapeta approached the woman, who may have been sleeping in the train, and set her clothing on fire with a lighter. Zapeta then fanned the flames with a shirt, engulfing her in fire, Assistant District Attorney Ari Rottenberg said in court Tuesday. Zapeta then sat on a bench on the subway platform and watched, police said.
  • Rottenberg added that under interrogation Zapeta claimed he didn't know what happened, noting that he consumes alcohol, the AP reports. He said Zapeta identified himself to interrogators in images of the attack.

(More New York City subway stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X