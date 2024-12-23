Suspect Didn't Know Victim in 'Depraved' Subway Murder

The murder of a woman on a New York City subway train on Sunday was "one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being," New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday. Police said a suspect identified as Sebastian Zapeta set the woman on fire in a parked train and sat on a nearby bench to watch her burn. Police said the suspect did not appear to know the woman and did not interact with her before the attack. The New York Times reports that in one video shared on social media, a man who appears to be the suspect walks toward the woman holding what appears to be a coat or blanket—but he used it to fan the flames, not extinguish them.

Zapeta, 33, was arrested hours later after three high school students recognized him from a photo released by police and called 911. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said he was in the country illegally, the Times reports. The Guatemalan citizen was deported days after he first entered the US in 2018 but returned at a later date, officials said. Police believe the woman, who may have been homeless, was asleep when she was set on fire. Zapeta is facing murder and arson charges, the AP reports.

Mayor Eric Adams thanked "the young New Yorkers and transit officers" who aided the capture of Zapeta, who was found on another subway train, USA Today reports. "This type of depraved behavior has no place in our subways and we are committed to working hard to ensure there is swift justice for all victims of violent crime," Adams said. WABC reports that charges have not been filed in another subway killing on Sunday. A 69-year-old man who stabbed two people trying to rob him, killing one, is believed to have acted in self-defense.